True justice and fairness needed for democracy - Raghavan

Demanding democracy in a society that does not have justice or fairness is like looking for fruits in a tree that does not have any roots, stated Governor of Northern Province Dr. Suren Raghavan.

Governor says if there is to be a democracy, there should be true justice and fairness.

Governor stated the above while participating in the inaugural ceremony of Road Safety Week yesterday (07) held at Governor’s Secretariat on the theme of “We are also responsible for the safety of Northern Province”

Secretary to the Governor, government officials, Chairman of Northern Province Road Passengers and Transport Authority, Commissioner of Motor Traffic Department, Chief of Northern Province Road Safety Council, school children, and officials from Governor’s Secretariat also participated in the event.

The participants took a pledge to follow the traffic rules while traveling on the road, contribute to minimizing the deaths caused by accidents, loss of limbs and grievances caused by the injuries and to fight against injustice.

As per the guidance of Governor Raghavan, the Road Safety Week is celebrated in the five districts of the province with the intention of controlling the road accidents in Northern Province.

The Governor, along with the school children, released a balloon to mark the event and the students were given hats for street safety week. The sample police officer images, which were to be placed on the streets for safety, were handed over to the Traffic Police by the Commissioner of Motor Traffic Department Sujeewa Sivadas.

This was followed by a street drama about the Road Safety Week at the Point Pedro Station and Point Pedro Hospital.

To mark this Road Safety Week, the public rally has been arranged in all the districts in the Northern Province under the patronage of respective District Secretary at 9.00 am on the 11th of October.