Mother & daughter busted with Ice worth over Rs 25 Mn

-

A woman (68) and her 36-year-old daughter, who had smuggled in Crystal Methamphetamine also known as ‘Ice’ worth Rs 25,400,000, have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

It is reported that the mother and daughter constantly travel to India to bring in readymade clothes to put them up for sale in Sri Lanka.

The suspects were identified as residents of Mattakkuliya area in Colombo.

They had arrived at the BIA from Chennai, India at around 10.15 am last night (07).

The haul was concealed inside two boxes of ceiling fans that the duo had brought along.

The Customs officers attached to the BIA had found 1.5kg and 1.04kg of ‘Ice’ from each of the boxes.

Customs officers are conducting further investigations on the incident.