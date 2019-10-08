Some become presidential candidates for its privileges - PAFFREL

-

People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) Executive Director Rohana Hettiarachchi says certain candidates have are contesting at the presidential election to gain other privileges.

Thirty-five candidates submitted nominations for the Presidential Election 2019, yesterday (07). Owing to the long list of candidates who are running for the presidency this year, the ballot paper could be approximately 2 feet long, according to the Elections Commission.

Commenting on the matter Hettiarachchi pointed out that presidential candidates receive many privileges once they have submitted nominations.

As soon as nominations are submitted, every candidate will receive equal air time on state media free of charge, he said.

Further, every candidate receives free postal service as a privilege as well, he added.

Hettiarachchi states that some candidates take advantage of these privileges to canvass for another candidate.

He stressed that these actions are a misuse of public money and cause major economic disadvantage for the country.

Therefore, it is necessary to be further care should be taken when giving the presidential candidacy to people who have no public base or a political vision, he said.