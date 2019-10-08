Part of parliament land collapses into Diyawanna Oya

-

A section of the land belonging to the parliamentary complex has collapsed into the Diyawanna Oya, last night (07).

According to Deputy General Secretary of the Parliament Neil Iddawela, an area of about 50 feet has sunken in during the night.

A section of land near the parliamentarians’ entrance to the parliament has collapsed in this manner.

Iddawala stated that work has already commenced repairing the collapsed area.