Bus topples off precipice; 4 adults, 28 children injured

A private bus carrying schoolchildren from Hatton to Bogawantalawa has veered off the road and toppled on to a side causing injuries to 32 persons traveling on the bus.

Twenty-eight school children and four adults have been injured and admitted to the Dickoya Base Hospital for treatment, stated Hatton Police.

The bus carrying schoolchildren from an international school in Bogawantalawa had veered off road and fallen 20-feet down a precipice.

The accident had occurred in the Wanarajawatta area in Dickoya at around 3 pm this afternoon (03).

Out of the 28 students who were hospitalized, 20 have been admitted for treatment while the rest left after receiving care through the OPD section, said the Police.

Students of ages between 6 to 15 years have been injured in the accident and they are not in critical condition according to the police.

The driver of the bus, too, has been hospitalized over minor injuries.

Police stated that the bus had veered off the road when attempting to give way to a van approaching from the opposite side of the road.

Hatton Police have launched investigations into the incident.