24-year-old shot dead at Jampettah Street

October 8, 2019   09:40 pm

A person has been shot dead at Jampettah Street in Colombo 13 this evening (09).

An unidentified gunman on a motorcycle had opened fire at the victim at around 7.30 pm.

The injured person succumbed to injuries on admittance to Colombo National Hospital.

The deceased was identified as a 24-year-old named Menan Sooriyakanth. He was residing at 131 Watte in Jampettah Street.

Further investigations are being conducted into the incident.

