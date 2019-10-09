Supplementary estimate of Rs 21.4 Bn tabled in Parliament

-

A supplementary estimate of Rs 21.4 billion has been presented to the Parliament yesterday (08).

This was tabled in the Parliament by Minister of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms and Chief Government Whip Gayantha Karunatileka.

Accordingly, the Supplementary Allocation seeks approval for Rs. 101 million for payment of tax on two vehicles for the use of the President.

It also seeks the approval for Rs 209,610,000 to pay compensation for wounded soldiers and the families of fallen war heroes and Rs 1.4 million to pay allowances for the advisors to the Minister of Power and Energy and Rs 200 million to pay tax for a proposed office of the Electricity Board.

Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya stated that a two-day debate is scheduled on the matter on the 23rd and 24th of October.

Meanwhile, JVP Parliamentarian Bimal Ratnayake debated that allocating Rs 130mn to establish ‘Green Clubs’ covering the 25 districts with an election at hand indicates a political motive.