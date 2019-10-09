Rohana Lakshman appointed Acting SLFP Chairman - Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa has been appointed as the Acting SLFP Chairman till the end of Presidential Election 2019, says SLFP Spokesman MP Weerakumara Dissanayake.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.