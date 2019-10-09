-

UPFA MP Thilanga Sumathipala says the final decision of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) regarding the upcoming Presidential Election will be announced today (09).

The decision will accordingly be announced during a media briefing at the SLFP Headquarters at 10.00 am.

He stated this speaking to the media following the electoral meeting in Moratuwa.

The SLFP had postponed declaring the decision concerning its position on the Presidential Election 2019 on several occasions.

On October 6th, the Central Committee of SLFP stated that President Maithripala Sirisena would make the decision on the party’s position on the Presidential Election 2019.

However, SLFP’s General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara yesterday (08) said that their party supports presidential hopeful Gotabaya Rajapaksa, but not the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.