12-hour water cut for Kalutara & nearby areas

The National Water Supply & Drainage Board has imposed a 12-hour water cut for several areas in the Kalutara district and Bentota today (09).

Accordingly, the water supply has been suspended for Wadduwa, Waskaduwa, Potupitiya, Kalutara North, Kalutara South, Katukurunda, Nagoda, Payagala, Piliminawatte, Bombuwala, Maggona, Beruwala, Kaluwamodara, Moragalla Aluthgama, Darga Town and Bentota from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm tomorrow (09).

The water cut was imposed as the power supply of the Kethhena Water Treatment Plant is suspended due to an urgent restoration work carried out by the Board of Electricity.