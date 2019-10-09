Govt. must heed holding PC elections - PAFFREL

October 9, 2019   10:06 am

It is possible that Provincial Councils would turn into a totalitarian system if they continue to be governed by the single person, not public representatives, People’s Action for Free & Fair Elections (PAFFREL) says.

He stated this responding to a query made by Ada Derana.

The Executive Director of PAFFREL Rohana Hettiarachchi said the government must pay its attention to holding the Provincial Council elections.

The five-year official tenure of Uva Provincial Council expired from midnight yesterday (09) and powers of all Provincial Councils are now assigned under the Governors.

