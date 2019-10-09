Over 1,000 labourers for removing prez poll cut-outs, banners & posters

Over 1,000 labourers for removing prez poll cut-outs, banners & posters

October 9, 2019   12:22 pm

-

The Police says that 1,045 labourers have been deployed to each police station across the country to remove cut-outs, banners and posters related to the Presidential Election 2019.

Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara said Rs 45.8 million in total has been allocated for this purpose.

Meanwhile, the election campaign for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election came to an end since midnight yesterday (08).

Police Spokesperson said no complaint was received so far with regard to the Elpitiya PS poll. However, one person was arrested under the charges of violating election laws, he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories