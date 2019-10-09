Must build govt. without corruption to develop country  Anura

-

The presidential hopeful of National People’s Power Movement (Jathika Jana Bala Vyaparaya) MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake says a government untainted by corruption and frauds must be established to develop the country.

He stated this addressing a public meeting in Thambuttegama.

This was the first-ever rally held after handing over the nominations for the Presidential Election 2019.

MP Dissanayake, addressing the rally, appealed to the general public to give them just one chance to assume power so that he can wipe out corruption and frauds.

He also stated that the National People’s Power Movement is the only party that can build a government without corruption and frauds.