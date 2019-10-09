Gotabayas maiden rally kicks off at Anuradhapura

October 9, 2019   03:15 pm

UPDATE (04.22PM): Parliamentarians Duminda Dissanayake and Weerakumara Dissanayake have joined SLPP’s inaugural rally supporting presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa at Anuradhapura.

 

The maiden rally organized by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) to support its presidential hopeful Gotabaya Rajapaksa commenced a short while ago.

The campaign is taking place at the Salgado Grounds in Anuradhapura.

The event is held under the patronage of Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa, while leaders of other political parties and representative who pledged support for the SLPP’s candidate in the upcoming Presidential Election have joined the campaign.

 

