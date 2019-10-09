Warning issued for severe lightning

-

The Department of Meteorology has issued a warning for severe lightning in several provinces and districts in the country later today.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Northwestern and Uva provinces and in Anuradhapura, Mannar, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts in the evening or night.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers, it said.