President to remain neutral at Presidential Election

October 9, 2019   08:17 pm

President Maithripala Sirisena has decided to remain neutral at the Presidential election scheduled next month even as his party will support former defense secretary Gotabaya Rajapakse at the elections. 

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekera said that President will not take the stage and support any candidate at the election. 

Jayasekera said that President is Minister in charge of the Police and security forces and so will put his political party aside and be independent to ensure a free and fair election.

Meanwhile, SLFP has decided to support Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s election campaign with conditions.

The SLFP will sign two Memorandums of Understanding to form a new alliance called Sri Lanka Freedom People’s Alliance. 

SLFP MP Nimal Siripala de Silva that the SLFP is firmly working on the democratic framework and national unity that prevails in the country at present. He also noted that protecting the identity of the SLFP is a top priority.

