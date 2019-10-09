Sri Lanka complete 3-0 whitewash over Pakistan

-

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 13 runs to win the third and final Twenty20 international in Lahore on Wednesday, routing the world number one team 3-0 in the series.

Sri Lanka scored 147-7 with debutant Oshada Fernando scoring a brilliant 48-ball 78 not out with three sixes and eight boundaries. For Pakistan, paceman Mohammad Amir took 3-27.

Pakistan were then undone by leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga who took 3-21 as they managed 134-6 in 20 overs.

Sri Lanka won the first match by 64 runs and the second by 35 runs — both in Lahore.—AFP

-Agencies