Sajiths maiden rally at Gall Face today

October 10, 2019   08:25 am

The inaugural campaign rally supporting the presidential candidate of New Democratic Front, Minister Sajith Premadasa is set to kick off at Galle Face Green today (10).

The rally will be held under the patronage of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and it will be attended by all parties of the United National Front (UNF) led by the United National Party.

A large number of supporters are also expected to attend the event, Deputy Minister Nalin Bandara said.

