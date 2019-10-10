SLFP, SLPP begin ceremony to ink MoU

-

The ceremony to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna has commenced a short while ago.

The event is taking place at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute (SLFI) in Colombo.

This decision to sign the MoU was announced at a special SLFP press conference held last morning (09), after several rounds of talks going back-and-forth between the two parties over the past couple of months and also after delaying the announcing of the decision multiple times.