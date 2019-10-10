Will create new economy for Colombo Central - PM

Will create new economy for Colombo Central - PM

October 10, 2019   10:42 am

-

United National Party (UNP) Leader Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that his hope is the victory of the New Democratic Front (NDF) Presidential Candidate Sajith Premadasa at the forthcoming presidential election.

The Prime Minister stated this addressing a public meeting held in Colombo Central last evening (09).

Wickremesinghe stated that they took over a government that couldn’t repay its debts and developed it.

The Colombo Central has the most money when the country’s economy develops, pointed out the Premier.

He further said that the city of Colombo will be gradually improved and a new economy will be created in the Colombo Central.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories