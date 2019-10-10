Will create new economy for Colombo Central - PM

-

United National Party (UNP) Leader Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that his hope is the victory of the New Democratic Front (NDF) Presidential Candidate Sajith Premadasa at the forthcoming presidential election.

The Prime Minister stated this addressing a public meeting held in Colombo Central last evening (09).

Wickremesinghe stated that they took over a government that couldn’t repay its debts and developed it.

The Colombo Central has the most money when the country’s economy develops, pointed out the Premier.

He further said that the city of Colombo will be gradually improved and a new economy will be created in the Colombo Central.