MoU between SLFP and SLPP inked

-

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) a short while ago.

The MoU was signed by SLFP General Secretary MP Dayasiri Jayasekara and his SLPP counterpart Attorney-at-Law Sagara Kariyawasam.

The ceremony is taking place at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute (SLFI) in Colombo.

SLPP chairman G.L. Peiris, National Organiser of SLPP Basil Rajapaksa, Senior Vice President of SLFP MP Nimal Siripala de Silva, UPFA General Secretary Mahinda Amaraweera and several other parliamentarians attended the event.

This decision to sign the MoU was announced at a special SLFP press conference held last morning (09), after several rounds of talks going back-and-forth between the two parties over the past couple of months and also after delaying the announcing of the decision multiple times.

The SLFP yesterday (09) confirmed that the party would be supporting SLPP’s candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa in the upcoming Presidential Election.