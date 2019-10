-

A person has been arrested at the Loluwagoda area in Mirigama with 04 illegal firearms, stated the Police.

The arrest has been made at a raid carried out by the officials of the Law Enforcement Unit in Gampaha.

Three foreign-manufactured firearms and one locally-manufactured firearm have been seized in the police at the raid.

The suspect is to be produced at the Attanagalla Magistrate’s Court today (10).