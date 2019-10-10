-

The father and brother of notorious underworld figure ‘Kanjipani Imran’ and four others, who were arrested at the Boossa Prison, have been further remanded till October 16th.

The Galle Magistrate had issued the order when the suspects were produced before the court yesterday (09).

On the 12th of September, they were caught while attempting to secretly hand two mobile phones and two phone chargers concealed in a lunch box to Mohamed Najim Mohamed Imran alias ‘Kanjipani Imran’ at Boossa Prison.

Six relatives of Mohamed ‘Kanjipani Imran’ including his brother and his father had visited the inmate at the Boossa Prisons along with visitors for other inmates at the prison.

Arrested by the Rathgama Police, the suspects were produced before the court the following day and ordered to be remanded until September 25th under the orders of Galle Magistrate.