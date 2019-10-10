SLFP-SLPP union can secure 6.5 million votes - Dayasiri

-

The General Secretary of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), MP Dayasiri Jayasekara says they will continue the SLPP’s candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s victory in the upcoming Presidential Election while safeguarding the country and the party at the same time.

He stated this addressing the ceremony held this morning (10) to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the SLFP and SLPP.

The event took place at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute (SLFI) in Colombo.

The MoU was signed by SLFP General Secretary and his SLPP counterpart Attorney-at-Law Sagara Kariyawasam.

SLPP chairman G.L. Peiris, National Organiser of SLPP Basil Rajapaksa, Senior Vice President of SLFP MP Nimal Siripala de Silva, UPFA General Secretary Mahinda Amaraweera and several other parliamentarians attended the event.

Addressing the ceremony MP Dayasiri Jayasekara said it was the national forces including the Maha Sangha that played a prominent role in the union of the SLFP and the SLPP.

He added that President Maithripala Sirisena, the SLFP’s Central Committee members, electoral organizers, Pradeshiya Sabha members representing the SLFP and the supporters of the party also endeavoured to strengthen the party.

During the multiple rounds of talks held between the SLFP and SLPP, a fine series of policies was prepared, he said adding that 27 policies were accorded by the two parties.

He stressed that the SLFP and SLPP do not have a significant difference as political parties.

MP Jayasekara said he had to make certain statements during the past for the sake of safeguarding the party.

Speaking on the SLPP’s presidential hopeful, he said Gotabaya Rajapaksa is a leader who emerged from the patriotic forces and intellectuals in the country.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa will be able to secure 6.5 million of votes as a result of this union between the SLFP and SLPP, he continued.

Speaking at the event, the SLPP’s National Organizer, former Minister Basil Rajapaksa said the two parties would not have unified had it not been for SLFP leader President Maithripala Sirisena and SLPP leader Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He also remarked that Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa’s “first love” is for the SLFP.