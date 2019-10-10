Resolved differences of opinion with Sajith - Fonseka

-

Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka says that Presidential Candidate Sajith Premadasa’s maiden rally will successfully launch the journey for the victory of the United National Party (UNP).

The maiden public rally of New Democratic Front (NDF) Presidential Candidate Minister Sajith Premadasa is held at the Galle Face Green today (10).

Speaking to the media earlier, Parliamentarian Sarath Fonseka stated that Sajith Premadasa will definitely win the forthcoming Presidential Election.

Responding to a question posed by a journalist, Fonseka stated that he was not against Premadasa and that he had said that he would work for the victory of Premadasa if he receives nominations from the party.

“We had certain differences in opinion. Now they are resolved”, he added.