Printing prez poll ballot paper begins under police security

October 10, 2019   05:17 pm

The Department of Government Printing has commenced printing ballot papers for the Presidential Election 2019.

Speaking to Ada Derana, the Government Printer Gangani Kalpana Liyanage said
17 million ballot papers are being printed for the election.

Accordingly, special police troops have been deployed at the Government Printing Department to ensure security. 

As 35 candidates have submitted nominations for the Presidential Election 2019, the ballot paper will be 26 inches long and this will be the longest ballot paper ever printed in the history of presidential elections in Sri Lanka.

A total number of 15,900,000 citizens are eligible for casting their votes in the upcoming presidential polls.

