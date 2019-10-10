Bus with Galle Face rally supporters cause tense situation at highway

October 10, 2019   11:13 pm

A bus that transported supporters to Presidential Candidate Sajith Premadasa’s rally at the Galle Face Green has caused a heated situation near a toll gate of the expressway.

New Democratic Front (NDF) presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa’s maiden rally was held at the Galle Face Greens at 2 pm today (10).

Reportedly, the bus carrying the supporters had refused to pay the toll charges levied at the expressway toll gates.

This caused a tense situation between the supporters and the officials at the toll gate.

