Elephant-train collision halts services on Batticaloa-Polonnaruwa line

October 11, 2019   09:02 am

Railway services on Batticaloa-Polonnaruwa railway line have been disrupted since last night (10) due to a derailment.

‘Meenagaya’, the Colombo-bound train which had set off from Batticaloa last night, had derailed accordingly, according to the Sri Lanka Railway.

The derailment was caused as the Meenagaya train had hit a wild elephant between Welikanda and Manampitiya areas.

Train services on the Batticaloa-Polonnaruwa railway line came to a temporary halt this morning (11) owing to the incident.


Meanwhile, trains on the Coastal Line were delayed this morning (11) due to a damaged track at Kollupitiya. A Maradana-bound train stalled near the Kollupitiya railway station because of the situation.

The damaged track was restored later, however, the train services were delayed.

