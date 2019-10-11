Symbols of all presidential candidates

-

The Election Commission has released the order in which the names of the candidates in the Presidential Election 2019 will be printed on the ballot papers.

The list also contains the symbols allotted to each of the candidates and the names of the political party or the names of the elector nominating them for the poll.

The Presidential Election 2019 will take place on the 16th of November from 7.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m.

A total number of 35 candidates are running for president this year and the ballot paper for the election is expected to be 26 inches long. It is considered the longest ever ballot paper to be printed in the history of presidential elections of Sri Lanka.

The Department of Government Printing yesterday (10) commenced printing the ballot paper for the Presidential Election under tight security of police troops.

The complete list of the candidates of the Presidential Election 2019 is as follows: