Elpitiya PS Election: 55% voter turnout so far

The voter turnout for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election has been reported as 55% so far, according to election officers.

Voting which commenced at 7.00 a.m. this morning will come to an end at 4.00 p.m. while election officers and monitoring groups say that the election has been largely peaceful thus far.

A total of 53,384 voters are eligible to cast their votes at the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election which is being held at 47 polling booths.

Among the 155 candidates from recognized political parties, who are running for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election, only 28 will be elected as PS members.