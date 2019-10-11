Severe lightning warning issued for several provinces

October 11, 2019   03:09 pm

The Department of Meteorology today issued a warning for severe lightning in several provinces and districts in the country in the evening or night.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, North-central and Northern provinces and in Matara, Badulla, Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80kmph are also possible during thundershowers, it said.

