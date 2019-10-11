Former Customs DG & Additional DG granted bail

-

The former Director General of Sri Lanka Customs Jagath P. Wijeweera and former Customs Additional Director General Tharaka Seneviratne have been ordered released on bail by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) arrested the two officials on charges including criminal breach of trust, on September 27.

Mr. Wijeweera was arrested at the Sri Jayawardenapura Hospital and Mr. Seneviratne was arrested at the Badulla General Hospital while they were both receiving treatment.

On September 19, the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court ordered the FCID to arrest and produce the two suspects before the court.

The two officials have been accused of releasing 8 kilograms of confiscated gold from the custody of the Customs Department, for the enshrinement of treasure in the base ring of the ‘Sandahiru Maha Seya’.

The court had also issued an order preventing the accused from leaving the country.