PAFFREL makes open appeal to presidential candidates

-

The People’s Action for Free & Fair Elections (PAFFREL) has made an appeal to the candidates contesting in the Presidential Election 2019 as a “fierce competition can be envisaged during the election campaign”.

The Presidential Election, which is scheduled to be held on November 16, 2019, has become an election contested by the highest number of candidates, in the history of Sri Lankan Presidential elections, says the PAFFREL.

The election monitoring body points out that a fierce competition can be expected during the campaigns due to the high number of candidates taking part in the election.

As this is an election held for electing the Head of State, the Head of the Executive and the first citizen of the country, it is incumbent upon all candidates and their supporters to act, throughout the campaign period, in a manner that would protect and safeguard the dignity of the post of President that they contest for, the PAFFREL stressed.

The organization has requested all presidential candidates to consider and abide by the following

