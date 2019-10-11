PAFFREL makes open appeal to presidential candidates
October 11, 2019 03:56 pm
The People’s Action for Free & Fair Elections (PAFFREL) has made an appeal to the candidates contesting in the Presidential Election 2019 as a “fierce competition can be envisaged during the election campaign”.
The Presidential Election, which is scheduled to be held on November 16, 2019, has become an election contested by the highest number of candidates, in the history of Sri Lankan Presidential elections, says the PAFFREL.
The election monitoring body points out that a fierce competition can be expected during the campaigns due to the high number of candidates taking part in the election.
As this is an election held for electing the Head of State, the Head of the Executive and the first citizen of the country, it is incumbent upon all candidates and their supporters to act, throughout the campaign period, in a manner that would protect and safeguard the dignity of the post of President that they contest for, the PAFFREL stressed.
The organization has requested all presidential candidates to consider and abide by the following
- Abstain from violating the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and all other laws of the Republic including the Presidential Elections Act No 15 of 1981.
- Refrain from using polythene material and conduct an environmentally friendly election campaign.
- Strict adherence to the guidelines and instructions issued by the Election Commission.
- Ensure that no illegal or unlawful acts are committed to carrying out the election campaign.
- Abstinence from violence.
- Abstain from resorting to corrupt election practices for the purpose of getting votes and bribing the voters.
- Avoidance of all acts that may lead to making an undue influence on the will of the people.
- Refrain from committing acts that may spread and / or promote ethnic and religious hatred.
- Abstain from misusing State power or public property for the election campaign.
- Pursuing the election campaign, always with the objective of creating an exemplary political culture.