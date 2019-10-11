Over 75% of voter turnout at Elpitiya PS poll

-

The voter turnout for the election of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha was over 75%, says the District Returning Officer.

The Elpitiya PS election, which commenced at 7.00 am today (11), came to an end at 4.00 pm peacefully and fairly, he added.

Mr Vidanapathirana says that the counting of the votes has already commenced at the polling stations itself.

He added that the results of the election will be announced at the polling stations initially, secondly, the results of each of the 17 divisions will be announced under the second phase and that the overall results will be released eventually.

A total of 53,384 voters were eligible to cast their votes at the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election which was held at 47 polling booths.

Among the 155 candidates from recognized political parties, who are running for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election, only 28 will be elected as PS members.