Elpitiya PS election peaceful - CaFFE

-

The election for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha concluded peacefully, according to the Campaign for Free and Fair Elections (CaFFE).

Acting Executive Director of CaFFE, Ahamed Manas Makeen, stated that a peaceful environment was observed during the voting period from 7am to 4pm today.

He said that it was also observed that the public had turned up to vote with great enthusiasm.

Election posters left unremoved were seen in several areas including near the Elpitiya Nawadagala School, Imbulpitiya Ambaduwa roads as well as certain areas outside the city, he said.

In addition to this, he said that they had also observed that illegal propaganda activities had been carried out by spreading small cards containing the symbols of political parties in certain areas and that the police had notified the relevant sections.

CaFFE says that 25 election monitors had been deployed for monitoring duties related to the Elpitiya PS election.