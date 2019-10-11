President inaugurates techno Sri Lanka 2019

-

The inaugural ceremony of the 34th consecutive “techno 2019”, the National Engineering and Technology Exhibition was held at the Sirimavo Bandaranaike Memorial Exhibition Centre under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena today (11).

Started as an electrical-mechanical exhibition in 1985, techno has grown into a fully-fledged engineering and technology exhibition over the years, providing an opportunity for the visitors and stallholders to experience the essence of engineering and technological innovations and inventions around the globe, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said issuing a release.

The exhibition will continue till October 13 under the theme of “Innovative Engineering towards a Sustainable Sri Lanka”.

The Chairman of Sri Lanka Telecom Kumarasinghe Sirisena, President of the Institution of Engineers Sri Lanka Prof. T.M. Pallewatta and Chairman of techno Sri Lanka 2019 Committee Prof. S.B.S. Abhayakoon were present on the occasion.