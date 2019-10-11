Ajith Mannapperuma challenges SLPP

-

State Minister Ajith Mannapperuma has challenged the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) to secure 58 percent of the votes at the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election if possible.

He stated this speaking at a media briefing held at Colombo today (11).

UNP Parliamentarians Hesha Withanage and Mujibur Rahuman also spoke at the media briefing.

MP Withanage, stating that they had rendered their maximum support for the Elpitiya PS election, added that they would make a massive political change with the result of the election.