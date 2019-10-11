Ajith Mannapperuma challenges SLPP

Ajith Mannapperuma challenges SLPP

October 11, 2019   07:53 pm

-

State Minister Ajith Mannapperuma has challenged the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) to secure 58 percent of the votes at the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election if possible.

He stated this speaking at a media briefing held at Colombo today (11).

UNP Parliamentarians Hesha Withanage and Mujibur Rahuman also spoke at the media briefing.

MP Withanage, stating that they had rendered their maximum support for the Elpitiya PS election, added that they would make a massive political change with the result of the election.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories