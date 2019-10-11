SLPP wins all 17 Wards in Elpitiya PS poll

-

The results overall results of Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election have been released a short while ago.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna has secured the victory of all 17 Wards of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election. The SLPP has accordingly won the majority seats of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha which stands at 17.

The total number of overall votes obtained by the SLPP is 23,372.

The overall results of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election were officially released at around 9.50 pm today (11).

The United National Party (UNP) has secured 7 seats after obtaining some 10,113 votes at the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election.

The United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) secured 3 seats after obtaining 5,273 votes.

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) secured 2 seats after obtaining 2,435 votes.

The balloting of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election commenced at 7.00 am this morning (11) and peacefully concluded at 4.00 pm.

A total of 53,384 voters were eligible to cast their votes at the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election which was held at 47 polling booths.

Among the 155 candidates from recognized political parties, who are running for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election, only 28 will be elected as PS members.