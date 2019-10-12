Showery condition likely to continue

-

Prevailing showery condition is likely to continue during the next few days, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island in the afternoon.

Fairly heavy falls about (75-100) mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central, Uva, Southern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Mannar and Vavuniya districts.

Light showers may occur in coastal areas of Western province and in Galle and Matara districts in the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Colombo and Galle.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.