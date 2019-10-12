Castlereigh reservoir starts to spill over

Castlereigh reservoir starts to spill over

October 12, 2019   10:33 am

-

The Castlereigh reservoir has started to spill over early this morning (11) owing to the showery condition prevailing in the western region of the central hills for the past few days.

The water levels of the Kelani River have risen as the Wimalasurendra also surpassed its spill levels due to the Castlereigh reservoir’s spillover.

Two months ago, the Castlereigh reservoir’s water levels rapidly increased due to the downpours in the area. However, in January this year, the water levels of Castlereigh reservoir started to drop owing to the dry weather condition that plagued the central hills for over a month.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories