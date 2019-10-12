Castlereigh reservoir starts to spill over

-

The Castlereigh reservoir has started to spill over early this morning (11) owing to the showery condition prevailing in the western region of the central hills for the past few days.

The water levels of the Kelani River have risen as the Wimalasurendra also surpassed its spill levels due to the Castlereigh reservoir’s spillover.

Two months ago, the Castlereigh reservoir’s water levels rapidly increased due to the downpours in the area. However, in January this year, the water levels of Castlereigh reservoir started to drop owing to the dry weather condition that plagued the central hills for over a month.