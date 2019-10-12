SriLankan delays Japan-bound flight due to Typhoon Hagibis

-

The SriLankan Airlines has further delayed a flight, which was scheduled to fly to Narita, Japan from Colombo this afternoon, until tomorrow (13).

This measure was taken as the Typhoon Hagibis approached central Japan causing major disruptions in transportation systems.

Flight UL460 has accordingly been delayed until 2.15 am local time tomorrow (13) and it is expected to reach Narita at 2.35 pm tomorrow on Japan local time.

SriLankan Airlines says it is closely monitoring the situation and urges the passengers to contact the local airline body’s 24-hour contact centre (+94117771979) or their travel agents for further information.

According to foreign media, the Japanese operators are also taking precautionary measures before the storm makes landfall. It added that the Japanese carriers have cancelled almost all domestic flights on Saturday both inbound and outbound at Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports.

Typhoon Hagibis is due to make landfall on Japan’s main island of Honshu late on Saturday.

A number of municipal governments have issued evacuation advisories to areas particularly at risk, including some in the most populous greater Tokyo region.

-with excerpts from agencies