Lankan held at BIA with foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 1 Mn

October 12, 2019   01:57 pm

A Sri Lankan passenger has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for illegally bringing in a stock foreign-made cigarette sticks, the Customs Media Spokesperson Sunil Jayaratne said.

He was arrested by the Customs officers attached to the BIA at around 4.25 am this morning (12) at the Arrival Terminal of the airport.

The suspect is a 35-year-old from Warakapola area in Kegalle and he is occupied as a driver.

It is reported that he had arrived at the BIA from Dubai via Bahrain.

The contraband, which was found hidden inside the suspect’s luggage, is estimated to be worth Rs 1.68 million. It contained 29,600 foreign-made cigarettes sticks, the Customs Spokesperson said.

Further investigations are carried out by the Customs officers attached to the BIA.

