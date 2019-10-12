Walallawita PS vice chairman arrested for misusing state resources

-

The vice chairman of Walallawita Pradeshiya Sabha has been arrested along with two others for misusing state resources for election campaigning.

The arrest was made by the Welipenna Police yesterday (11) acting on a complaint which stated that the suspects had distributed presidential election-related posters in a Cab that is said to be the property of Walallawita Pradeshiya Sabha.

The Cab in question and 272 posters of a presidential candidate were seized by the police.

The suspects were interrogated and later released on police bail.

They have been notified to present themselves before the Matugama Magistrate’s Court next Tuesday (15).