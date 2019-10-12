Post-Elpitiya PS poll environment peaceful, monitoring groups say

-

Post-election season of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha poll has so far been peaceful, according to the election monitoring organizations.

They further stated that there had not been any reports on serious incidents since the election concluded at 4.00 pm last evening (11).

The election monitoring groups have requested all parties to must take necessary measures to maintain this peaceful environment until the Presidential Election is held.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) obtained 23,372 votes and won the all 17 Wards of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election held yesterday. It secured 17 seats of the Pradeshiya Sabha while the UNP secured only 7 seats with 10,113 votes.