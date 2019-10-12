EC receives 375 complaints on upcoming prez poll

-

The Election Commission says that a total number of 375 were so far received with regard to the upcoming Presidential Election.

From 8th to 11th of October, the Election Commission had has accordingly received 360 complaints regarding violation of election laws, 9 complaints on election violence and 6 other complaints.

The Commission also pointed out that within the 24 hours till 4.30 pm yesterday (11), the number of complaints received was 106.

This includes 98 complaints on violation of election laws, 4 complaints on election violence and 4 other complaints.