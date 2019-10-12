Printed prez poll ballot papers to be sent to EC before Nov. 6

-

The Department of Government Printing says that the official ballot papers of the Presidential Election 2019 are expected to be handed over to the Election Commission before November 06.

Speaking to Ada Derana, Government Printer Gangani Kalpana Liyanage said printing the ballot papers is currently underway under tight police security.

The chronological list of the presidential candidates was submitted to the Election Commission recently.

The Government Printer added that 17 million ballot papers are being printed for the election.

The Government Printing Department commenced printing ballot papers for the Presidential Election 2019 two days ago.

As 35 candidates have submitted nominations for the Presidential Election 2019, the ballot paper will be 26 inches long and this will be the longest ballot paper ever printed in the history of presidential elections in Sri Lanka.

A total number of 15,900,000 citizens are eligible for casting their votes in the upcoming presidential polls.