Advisory issue for thundershowers & severe lightning

-

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Western, North-western and North-central provinces and in Galle, Matara, Mannar and Vavuniya districts in the evening or night.

The Department of Meteorology says that heavy falls of about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers.

The Department has requested the general public to take necessary actions to minimize the accidents caused during thundershowers.