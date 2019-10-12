Advisory issue for thundershowers & severe lightning

Advisory issue for thundershowers & severe lightning

October 12, 2019   08:10 pm

-

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Western, North-western and North-central provinces and in Galle, Matara, Mannar and Vavuniya districts in the evening or night.

The Department of Meteorology says that heavy falls of about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers.

The Department has requested the general public to take necessary actions to minimize the accidents caused during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories