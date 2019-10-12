Ex-LTTE cadre, wife & sister arrested with explosives

-

A former LTTE cadre has been arrested along with a T-56 rifle at Serunuwara area, says the Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara.

The arrest was made after an officer of the Serunuwara army camp received a tip-off in this regard.

The suspect is a 36-year-old living in Ambal Kulam in Kilinochchi.

The officers of Kilinochchi Police, who were informed of the arrest, had searched the suspect’s house only to find out more weapons and explosives. Accordingly, hand grenades, several rounds of live ammunition and other military items were seized from the location.

The suspect’s wife (23) and the sister (28) have also been taken into the custody of the police.

The suspect is to be handed over the Terrorist Investigation Division for further investigations.