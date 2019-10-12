Ex-LTTE cadre, wife & sister arrested with explosives

Ex-LTTE cadre, wife & sister arrested with explosives

October 12, 2019   09:52 pm

-

A former LTTE cadre has been arrested along with a T-56 rifle at Serunuwara area, says the Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara.

The arrest was made after an officer of the Serunuwara army camp received a tip-off in this regard.

The suspect is a 36-year-old living in Ambal Kulam in Kilinochchi.

The officers of Kilinochchi Police, who were informed of the arrest, had searched the suspect’s house only to find out more weapons and explosives. Accordingly, hand grenades, several rounds of live ammunition and other military items were seized from the location.

The suspect’s wife (23) and the sister (28) have also been taken into the custody of the police.

The suspect is to be handed over the Terrorist Investigation Division for further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories