The United National Party (UNP) says it humbly accepts the defeat of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election.

Non-Cabinet Minister Ajith P. Perera stated this addressing a press conference held in Colombo this morning (12).

He added that the UNP accepts the results of the Elpitiya PS election and that the party would take steps to rectify some of the issues in the election campaign.