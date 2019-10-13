Sajith ready to create happy environment for people to live in

-

New Democratic Front’s presidential candidate Minister Sajith Premadasa is hopeful of creating an environment where everyone can live happily.

Addressing an event held at the Colombo Public Library Auditorium yesterday (12), Premadasa said letting people live a happy life is worth than anything else.

The presidential hopeful, stating that he would look into each family in the country to see if they live happily, added that the economic and social progress these families will also be monitored.

Any of the issues that prevail in this regard will be resolved without delay, he vowed.